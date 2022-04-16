Greek and Italian olive oils battle it out.

Thirty internationally renowned olive oil experts took part as judges in the Athena International Olive Oil Competition in the town of Sitia on Crete last week. The first prize was awarded to an olive oil from Puglia, Italy, out of 550 samples submitted this year from 23 countries. The highest distinction, that is a score over 95%, went to 32 samples. Dozens of Greek extra-virgin olive oils participated in the competition, with many managing grades over 90%, highlighting the continuous progress in the field of premium extra-virgin olive oils in Greece, many of which are exported directly.