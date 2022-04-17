new-archaeological-museum-maps-history-of-western-crete

The new Archaeological Museum of Hania opened its doors to the public at the weekend. The museum tracks the continuity in western Crete from prehistoric through to historic times. ‘This is a state-of-the-art bioclimatic building, which I believe will withstand the test of time and will significantly upgrade Hania as an autonomous cultural destination,’ noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was given a guided tour on Saturday by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the museum’s director, Eleni Papadopoulou. The museum cost around 15 million euros, of which some 14 million came from European Union programs. [Makis Kartsonakis/InTime News]