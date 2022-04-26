IMAGES

Greek PM meets Prince Charles at Dumfries House

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) on Tuesday paid a visit to Dumfries House, an 18th-century estate in Scotland, following an invitation by the Prince of Wales to discuss possible best practices for the former royal family’s summer palace at Tatoi, northwest of Athens. Dumfries House is owned by Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his charity The Prince’s Foundation. Set in 2,000 acres of land, the stately Ayrshire home with its precious collection of Chippendale furniture could serve as a model for the renovation of Greece’s Tatoi estate, Mitsotakis said. Leftist SYRIZA opposition accused the conservative PM of harboring royalist sympathies, saying he was “seeking to rehabilitate the Glucksburg name in modern Greek history.” New Democracy responded saying SYRIZA’s efforts to put a political spin on plans to renovate Tatoi proved the party’s “bottomless well of ridiculousness.” [InTime News]

