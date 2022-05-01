Remnants of a bygone era, like the old commercial sign seen in the photograph, mesh to present an alternative history of the Greek capital and serve as a legacy of its design traditions. Marble plaques engraved with the names of architects, building numbers printed in Art Deco fonts, as well as signs from old stores in the neighborhoods of central Athens, coffee shops, laundromats and bakers, tell a parallel story of the urban landscape. A parallel story that has much to tell us about the identity of the city, its particular visual culture, the story of ideas and design. [Nikos Vatopoulos]