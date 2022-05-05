Emma Stone in Athens for premier of Lanthimos short

Actress Emma Stone looks on during a press conference after the screening of “Bleat,” directed by Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), in Athens, Thursday. The film, starring Oscar winner Stone and French actor Damien Bonnard, was shot on the Cycladic island of Tinos in February 2020, just prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the second installment in “The Artist on the Composer” series of short film projects, run by the Greek National Opera and NEON, a non-profit organization that brings contemporary art to a wider audience. The program aims to connect pioneering filmmakers with live orchestral music. “Bleat” is Lanthimos’ fourth short film, following 2019’s “Nimic.” [Reuters]