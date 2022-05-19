Country’s first hydrogen station for small vehicles unveiled

Greece’s first fueling station for small hydrogen-powered vehicles was inaugurated on Wednesday on the premises of the Demokritos National Center of Scientific Research in the northern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi. The fuel station, which makes use of the sun, tap water and state-of-the-art technology, is seen as another step toward a future of less reliance on fossil fuels. It is primarily a result of Greek know-how, while the innovative hydrogen compression technology used was developed by Cyrus, a Demokritos spin-off. At a later stage, probably in September, the station will be able to refuel hydrogen-powered scooters as well as golf carts. The next step for Cyrus is the development of technology for compressing hydrogen at higher pressures, so that it can be used at refueling stations for heavy vehicles (trucks, buses, garbage trucks etc).