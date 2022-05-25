Capital still plagued by traffic jams

Traffic congestion remains a huge problem for the Greek capital while external factors such as soaring gas prices are not having an impact on the volume of private vehicles on the roads. The aim of getting more drivers to use public transport does not appear to be gaining traction. A buffer of sorts is expected to be provided by the so-called Green Ring system which will restrict non-eco-friendly cars in the center. The Green Ring was among the measures presented on Tuesday by Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis. The other measures include the recent acquisition of 850 buses, bringing the total number of the fleet to 1,350. Another 650 are expected in 2023. Moreover, there is the imminent extension of the metro to Piraeus and the increase of trains on metro lines 2 and 3 to 39 from 32, as well as the ongoing construction of Line 4. [InTime News]