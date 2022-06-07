IMAGES

Art of dreams at the former Tobacco Factory

Art of dreams at the former Tobacco Factory

The NEON Culture Organization in collaboration with the Hellenic Parliament is presenting a new exhibition titled “Dream On” at the former Public Tobacco Factory in Athens beginning on Wednesday and running through November 2. The 18 large installations by Greek and foreign artists are part of the 350 works that are being donated to four major museums in Europe and the US from the collection of the founder of NEON, Dimitris Daskalopoulos. The title of the exhibition refers to dreams – not those we see in our sleep, “but to the goals, aspirations, visions of artists,” as pointed out by the curator, Dimitris Paleokrassas. Admission to the exhibition is free upon reservation at neon.artsvp.co. [AMNA]

Visual Arts Exhibition
READ MORE
In the footsteps of Yannoulis Halepas
IMAGES

In the footsteps of Yannoulis Halepas

Paris meets Athens again
CULTURE

Paris meets Athens again

Pandemic inspires inaugural show at revamped factory
CULTURE

Pandemic inspires inaugural show at revamped factory

Asia Minor refugees remembered in Technopolis show
IMAGES

Asia Minor refugees remembered in Technopolis show

Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution
IMAGES

Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution

Athens holds homage to the legacy of Melina Mercouri
CULTURE

Athens holds homage to the legacy of Melina Mercouri