Art of dreams at the former Tobacco Factory

The NEON Culture Organization in collaboration with the Hellenic Parliament is presenting a new exhibition titled “Dream On” at the former Public Tobacco Factory in Athens beginning on Wednesday and running through November 2. The 18 large installations by Greek and foreign artists are part of the 350 works that are being donated to four major museums in Europe and the US from the collection of the founder of NEON, Dimitris Daskalopoulos. The title of the exhibition refers to dreams – not those we see in our sleep, “but to the goals, aspirations, visions of artists,” as pointed out by the curator, Dimitris Paleokrassas. Admission to the exhibition is free upon reservation at neon.artsvp.co. [AMNA]