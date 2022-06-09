Akadimia Platonos revamp gets green light

The Ministry of Culture, the Municipality of Athens and the Academy of Athens on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement that paves the way for a radical overhaul of Akadimia Platonos, a 135,000-square meter recreational park and archaeological site in western Athens that was the site of Plato’s Academy. Once the revamp is complete, the area will also host a museum. Much of the expanse belongs to the Academy of Athens thanks to a donation by architect Panagiotis Aristofron, who began buying up buildings in the area – one of the poorest parts of Athens – in 1929 to demolish them and allow the excavation of the academy founded by Plato around 387 BC and which was attended, among others, by Aristotle. [InTime News]