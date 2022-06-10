IMAGES

Renovated Maximos Mansion showcases Greek art and design

The living room of Maximos Mansion, the official Athens residence of Greece’s prime ministers, is decorated with textile artist Alexandra Kehayoglou’s “Hope the Voyage is a Long One,” among other artworks. The 1921 neoclassical building located next to the National Garden has undergone an extensive interior renovation, the first in nearly two decades, in a way that showcases Greek art, craft and design. Curated by Elina Kountouri, managing director of the Neon art foundation, the artworks, which include pieces by Yiannis Moralis, Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas and Jannis Kounellis, will be on loan for two years. The overhaul was unveiled during an event on Tuesday. [Architectural Digest]

Culture Visual Arts Special Event
