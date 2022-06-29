Where it all began

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (c), his brothers and their mother Veronica attended the first official screening of the movie “Rise,” documenting the rags-to-riches tale of the Nigerian-Greek family. The film was screened at the Triton Basketball Court in Sepolia, western Athens. The American-Greek biographical sports-drama, directed by Akin Omotoso and with a script written by Arash Amel, is based on the true story of the three young Nigerian-Greek brothers, Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who emigrated to the US and rose to NBA fame and success. “Rise” was produced by Walt Disney Pictures and released as a Disney+ original film. [Grigoris Chrysochidis/Intime News]

