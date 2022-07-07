Father Alex Karloutsos gets Presidential Medal of Freedom
US President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Father Alex Karloutsos, the former vicar general of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Thursday. During his speech, Biden described Karloutsos as an “incredible leader” and “a man of deep moral clarity,” while praising his “unmatched humility and grace.” The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the USA’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the country, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors. Biden this year presented the award to a total of 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the US Senate. [AP]