Children draw in the courtyard of Alekos Fassianos’ studio on Kea. The island getaway of the renowned artist and stage designer, who died in January this year, has been opened to the public by the Alekos Fassianos Estate, which arranges visits and educational programs by appointment. [Κaterina Papanikolopoulos]

