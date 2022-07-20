IMAGES

Message against revisionism from Crete

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during a visit on Tuesday to the Hellenic Air Force’s 115th Combat Wing in Hania, Crete, where he also watched a presentation of American F-35 aircraft which have been stationed there over the last few days. Dendias was accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias, Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros, Hellenic Air Force chief Themistoκlis Bourolias and US Ambassador George Tsunis, in what was seen as a clear message against revisionism.

