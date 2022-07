Visitor numbers across Greece’s museums and archaeological sites have risen this year to pre-pandemic levels, a survey has found. The Acropolis Museum received 360,272 visitors in June against 416,948 in the same month in 2019, whereas attendance at Knossos (photographed) in Crete was 108,710 from 123,511. [Shutterstock]

