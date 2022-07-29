Mitsotakis meets German FM at Maximos Mansion

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) receives German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at Maximos Mansion, Athens, Friday. Baerbock is on a two-day visit to Athens. According to Skai.gr, Mitsotakis briefed Baerbock on recent developments regarding Greek-Turkish relations. He repeated Greece’s longstanding position that it wants to maintain open channels of communication with Turkey on the basis of international law and good neighborly relations. However, he stressed that Turkish provocations and challenges of Greek sovereignty are a threat to regional stability and they cannot be tolerated. [EPA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy