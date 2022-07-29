IMAGES

Mitsotakis meets German FM at Maximos Mansion

[AMNA]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) receives German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at Maximos Mansion, Athens, Friday. Baerbock is on a two-day visit to Athens. According to Skai.gr, Mitsotakis briefed Baerbock on recent developments regarding Greek-Turkish relations. He repeated Greece’s longstanding position that it wants to maintain open channels of communication with Turkey on the basis of international law and good neighborly relations. However, he stressed that Turkish provocations and challenges of Greek sovereignty are a threat to regional stability and they cannot be tolerated. [EPA]

Politics

