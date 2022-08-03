IMAGES

National Library acquires Papadiamantis archive

National Library acquires Papadiamantis archive

The National Library of Greece (NLG), the custodian of the country’s literary heritage, has announced the acquisition of the Alexandros Papadiamantis (1851-1911) archive. It includes manuscripts, letters and school notebooks of the 19th century novelist, short-story writer and poet. “I was deeply moved [by the acquisition],” Stavros Zoumboulakis, the head of the NLG’s supervisory council, told Kathimerini. “From a literary perspective, [the archive] does not contain any unpublished work. However, looking at these small pieces of paper on which he wrote makes you feel great emotion.” The library also acquired the archive of Greek Marxist historian, sociologist and politician Yanis Kordatos (1891-1961) and the Psychas family archive with documents spanning from 1717-1962.

Literature

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece marks 78 years since Kalavryta massacre
IMAGES

Greece marks 78 years since Kalavryta massacre

Armistice Day marked at Allied cemetery
IMAGES

Armistice Day marked at Allied cemetery

Athens marks 77th anniversary of liberation from Nazis
IMAGES

Athens marks 77th anniversary of liberation from Nazis

Diving into Aphrodite’s Tear
IMAGES

Diving into Aphrodite’s Tear

Women protest rising toll of femicide
IMAGES

Women protest rising toll of femicide

City center a motorists’ nightmare
IMAGES

City center a motorists’ nightmare