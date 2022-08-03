National Library acquires Papadiamantis archive
The National Library of Greece (NLG), the custodian of the country’s literary heritage, has announced the acquisition of the Alexandros Papadiamantis (1851-1911) archive. It includes manuscripts, letters and school notebooks of the 19th century novelist, short-story writer and poet. “I was deeply moved [by the acquisition],” Stavros Zoumboulakis, the head of the NLG’s supervisory council, told Kathimerini. “From a literary perspective, [the archive] does not contain any unpublished work. However, looking at these small pieces of paper on which he wrote makes you feel great emotion.” The library also acquired the archive of Greek Marxist historian, sociologist and politician Yanis Kordatos (1891-1961) and the Psychas family archive with documents spanning from 1717-1962.