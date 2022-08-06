IMAGES

Foreign students get taste of Greek culture

A total of 54 students from 17 countries and 29 universities attended the Athens University summer course in modern Greek studies this year. The aim of the program is to familiarize foreign students with the modern Greek language and culture, as well as literature, history and art. It includes visits to archaeological sites and other places of cultural interest. The program this year brought students to the Parthenon, the National Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine Museum, the Ancient Agora, the Kerameikos Archaeological Museum, Delphi (pictured), Mycenae, Nafplio and Epidaurus. More than 6,500 students have attended the program in 35 years.

Education Culture

