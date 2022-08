Investment firms Bain Capital and Brook Lane Capital have submitted a binding joint offer for a large portfolio of properties owned by Piraeus Bank. When concluded, the sale, which includes 2,500 properties worth an estimated €800 million, 1,600 of them repossessions from delinquent debtors, will be the largest property deal in the Greek market. It is not yet known whether there are other binding bids; one firm is known to have dropped out.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy