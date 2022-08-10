IMAGES

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna, on the Aegean coast of Anatolia, is currently on display at the National Archaeological Museum of Athens as part of the “Unseen Museum” project which brings to the fore antiquities stored in its vaults. This year’s program is dedicated to the centenary of the Asia Minor Disaster. The work, believed to be a copy of a Hellenistic prototype, used to be housed in the Archaeological Museum of the Evangelical School of Smyrna. It was, according to the museum’s archives, donated by the military attache at the British Embassy in Athens, “bearing vivid traces of fire from the destruction of the city in 1922.”

Culture Museum Exhibition Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels
IMAGES

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?
IMAGES

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?

Underwater archaeologists probe Lord Elgin’s shipwreck
IMAGES

Underwater archaeologists probe Lord Elgin’s shipwreck

A reminder from a US photographer in Athens
CULTURE

A reminder from a US photographer in Athens

Spectators embrace ‘All of Greece, One Culture’ program
IMAGES

Spectators embrace ‘All of Greece, One Culture’ program

Minoan palace reveals its ancient secrets
IMAGES

Minoan palace reveals its ancient secrets