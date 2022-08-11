Exhibition draws attention to gender violence
An open-air group art exhibition highlighting the scourge of gender violence is under way on the pedestrianized street of Vasilissis Olgas until Thursday, September 8 and is part of this year's annual #NotAlone – Social Impact Campaign against all forms of abuse by ART HUB Athens. The exhibition, which is being organized with the collaboration of the Municipality of Athens, aspires to send a strong message against gender violence. The municipality provided the special stands on the pedestrianized street to host original works by the Greek artists who responded to the call by ART HUB Athens.