IMAGES

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence

An open-air group art exhibition highlighting the scourge of gender violence is under way on the pedestrianized street of Vasilissis Olgas until Thursday, September 8 and is part of this year’s annual #NotAlone – Social Impact Campaign against all forms of abuse by ART HUB Athens. The exhibition, which is being organized with the collaboration of the Municipality of Athens, aspires to send a strong message against gender violence. The municipality provided the special stands on the pedestrianized street to host original works by the Greek artists who responded to the call by ART HUB Athens. [AMNA]

Exhibition Crime Human Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Exhibition on violence against women continues in Athens
IMAGES

Exhibition on violence against women continues in Athens

Women protest rising toll of femicide
IMAGES

Women protest rising toll of femicide

State agencies to get cyber defense by 2024
IMAGES

State agencies to get cyber defense by 2024

Start of Caroline Crouch murder trial postponed
IMAGES

Start of Caroline Crouch murder trial postponed

Police raise awareness about violence against women
IMAGES

Police raise awareness about violence against women

Police bolstered with 280 new vehicles 
IMAGES

Police bolstered with 280 new vehicles 