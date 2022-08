The unemployment rate fell to 12.1% in June, the independent statistics authority ELSTAT announced Wednesday. The level is the lowest since April 2010, at the start of the financial crisis that saw the jobless rate peak at 28.1% in September 2013. The rate was 12.5% in May and 15% in June 2021. Unemployment among men stood at 9%, down from 11.8% in June 2021, and among women at 15.9%, down from 19% a year ago.

