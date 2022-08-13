Panigyria in full swing nationwide

As public gatherings and events are allowed for the first summer since the pandemic began, the return of the traditional “panigyria,” village festivals known for their music, is in full swing throughout Greece, from Evros in the north to the southern island of Crete. “People want to leave the difficulties of the pandemic behind and to reinforce their bonds with others, redefine their role in society. The panigyri is part of this,” says Nikos Aggousis-Doitsidis, who plays in a traditional music company that tours these festivals. “It is linked to joy and encountering people – you know that at the village festival you will meet people you have not seen in a long time.” [George Pittas]

