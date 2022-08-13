IMAGES

Panigyria in full swing nationwide

Panigyria in full swing nationwide

As public gatherings and events are allowed for the first summer since the pandemic began, the return of the traditional “panigyria,” village festivals known for their music, is in full swing throughout Greece, from Evros in the north to the southern island of Crete. “People want to leave the difficulties of the pandemic behind and to reinforce their bonds with others, redefine their role in society. The panigyri is part of this,” says Nikos Aggousis-Doitsidis, who plays in a traditional music company that tours these festivals. “It is linked to joy and encountering people – you know that at the village festival you will meet people you have not seen in a long time.” [George Pittas]

Special Event Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Valentine’s Day marked in central Athens 
IMAGES

Valentine’s Day marked in central Athens 

Capital looking out for homeless in big chill
IMAGES

Capital looking out for homeless in big chill

A helping hand for the homeless
IMAGES

A helping hand for the homeless

Wall art honors health workers
IMAGES

Wall art honors health workers

Evangelia Platanioti finishes fourth in artistic swimming finals
IMAGES

Evangelia Platanioti finishes fourth in artistic swimming finals

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence
IMAGES

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence