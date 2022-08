Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi reacts during the women’s Pole Vault at the European Championships in Munich on Thursday. The 2016 Olympic champion took silver after clearing 4.75m. She was denied a hat-trick of European pole vault titles by Finland’s Wilma Murto who matched the championship record of 4.85m.

