Campus police make debut

Officers of the newly formed campus police report for duty on the first day of the force's launch at the Zografou campus of Athens University, on Monday. The launch was met with some resistance from student groups, who gathered outside the campus' entrances and held banners reading 'Out with police at universities.' More protests have been organized for Tuesday morning at the same locations on Olof Palme and Kokkinopoulou streets. The force is tasked with patrolling universities in a bid to crack down on crime and delinquency, especially by individuals and groups who are not members of the academic community and had, until now, free rein to act with impunity on campuses, where police had been banned from entering without special orders. [Dimos Kamsis/InTime News]

