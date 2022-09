Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias was among the participants at the Seoul Defense Dialogue 2022 in Korea on Wednesday. The international dialogue was held at the level of deputy ministers of defense, senior officials and distinguished security policy experts.

