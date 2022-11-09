Mitsotakis, Kerry discuss cooperation against climate change

Greek-US cooperation in facing climate change and achieving the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 was the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on Tuesday. Mitsotakis briefed Kerry on preparations for “Our Ocean Conference” – an initiative started by the US official – to be held in 2024 in Greece, as well as the country’s support for the “Green Shipping Challenge,” presented by the US and Norway. He also welcomed US initiatives for the reduction of shipping’s energy footprint. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy