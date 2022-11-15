IMAGES

Tectonics puts its finger on the electronic pulse

Dedicated to electronic music and music technology, Tectonics is back for its fourth edition on December 2-4, the festival’s organizer, the Onassis Cultural Center, said on Monday. The Onassis has teamed up with the Athens Conservatory this year to split the lineup between the two venues. Curated by acclaimed conductor Ilan Volkov, the director of the Oslo-based Kunstnernes Hus center for contemporary art, Anne Hilde Neset, and innovative Greek composer Michalis Moschoutis, the event brings together acts from different parts of the world to explore new music and instruments, the leap from classical orchestral to solo improv and developments on the electronic scene. [City of Athens/Technopolis/AMNA]

Music

