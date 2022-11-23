Holocaust Museum on track for construction tender

The architectural design for the Holocaust Memorial Museum & Educational Center of Greece on Human Rights (better known as the Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum.)

The construction of the Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum, covering a total area of 1.58 hectares, is expected to be put to tender in 2023 after the necessary urban planning was amended a few days ago, resolving the issues that had arisen.

The museum, officially called the Holocaust Memorial Museum & Educational Center of Greece on Human Rights, will focus on an important chapter of the city’s history and its 50,000 Sephardic Jews who were exterminated in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. The subsequent disappearance of any trace of the Jewish community was the city’s “guilty secret” until a decade ago when the museum’s construction in the area of Thessaloniki’s old railway station was decided.

The area was chosen because of its historical significance as it was from there that the “death trains” to concentration camps started. The project will be carried out by the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki.