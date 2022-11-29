Antiquities finding their place in Thessaloniki metro

A crew coordinates the re-installation of an ancient cistern of monumental proportions that was dug up during excavations for the Thessaloniki metro’s Agia Sophia station, on Sunday. The 15-meter long, 4th century AD cistern was discovered in March 2016 on the ancient crossroads of Decumanus Maximus and Cardo (or present-day Egnatia and Agia Sophia streets), where excavations uncovered a complex of lavishly decorated buildings. It was removed while work on the northern port city’s metro system continued and is now being re-sited in three weekend operations as part of a broader drive to showcase the archaeological treasures discovered during the metro’s excavations. [Alexandros Avramidis]

