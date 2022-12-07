IMAGES

Santiago Calatrava’s St Nicholas Church opens

Santiago Calatrava’s St Nicholas Church opens

St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, right, sits next to ground zero in New York, Tuesday, December 6. After a rebuilding process that lasted more than two decades, the Greek Orthodox church that was destroyed in the September 11 attacks has reopened at the World Trade Center site. The St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, now overlooks the Trade Center memorial pools from an elevated park. [Seth Wenig/AP]

Church Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
King Charles and ecumenical patriarch meet in London
IMAGES

King Charles and ecumenical patriarch meet in London

Funeral held for 11-year-old killed in school explosion
IMAGES

Funeral held for 11-year-old killed in school explosion

Zenetos, an architect from the future
IMAGES

Zenetos, an architect from the future

UNESCO celebrates the ‘reunion of communities’
IMAGES

UNESCO celebrates the ‘reunion of communities’

Greek PM welcomes Austria’s Nehammer
IMAGES

Greek PM welcomes Austria’s Nehammer

Athens Christmas tree lights up
IMAGES

Athens Christmas tree lights up