Santiago Calatrava’s St Nicholas Church opens

St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, right, sits next to ground zero in New York, Tuesday, December 6. After a rebuilding process that lasted more than two decades, the Greek Orthodox church that was destroyed in the September 11 attacks has reopened at the World Trade Center site. The St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, now overlooks the Trade Center memorial pools from an elevated park. [Seth Wenig/AP]

