Defunct power plant hosts art exhibition

The decommissioned steam-electric power station of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) on the western bank of the Kifissos River in the southern Athens suburb of Neo Faliro has reopened its doors for a multimedia art exhibition. “This Current Between Us,” a group show in what is considered one of the best-preserved examples of industrial architecture in Southeast Europe, creates a dialogue between the rich material from PPC’s historical archives and site-specific works by international artists. Curated by Panos Giannikopoulos and Georgia Liapi, the show, which runs through March 12, includes paintings, sculptures, installations, videos, and performances. [Nikos Kokkalias]

