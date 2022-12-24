Price of wood for heating set to rise steeply as demand surges
Burning wood for heating made a comeback during the 2010s, the years of Greece’s financial crisis, fueling a debate about pollution in the country’s cities. This year’s energy crisis has further boosted demand for wood, with the result that its price is also expected to rise steeply this winter. The amount of trees to be chopped down for firewood is determined by state forest management agencies and the loggers auction them off to the sellers. The rise in prices not only raises fears of illegal logging but has also cut off imports from neighboring countries. Greece has banned wood exports, with those who violate the ban facing up to a year in jail.