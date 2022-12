A digital mock-up released on Thursday depicts a plan to restore the historic Bayezid Mosque in Didymoteicho, northern Greece, which was gutted by fire in 2017. The Culture Ministry initiative to repair the Ottoman monument has a budget of 10.5 million euros, which will be drawn from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

