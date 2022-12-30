Capital to see in New Year with music, fireworks
The City of Athens Symphonic Orchestra, acclaimed tenor Mario Frangoulis and Greek-French singer George Perris will see in the New Year in central Athens on Saturday. The countdown event will also feature a firework display. Attendance is free. Meanwhile, a countdown party will be held in the neighborhood of Thiseio, at the foot of the Acropolis, featuring live music, DJ sets and other performances. For more firework displays, visit the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on the southern coast of Athens, where Jerome Kaluta and his Big Band will set the mood with an uplifting set of soul and funk. [InTime News]