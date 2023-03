Miltiadis (Miltos) Tentoglou, of Greece, makes an attempt in the men’s long jump qualification at the European Athletics Indoor Championships at Atakoy Arena in Istanbul, Friday. The reigning champion breezed into Sunday’s final via his second-round effort of 8.03m in qualification, one of four athletes to go beyond the 7.95m automatic mark. [AP]

