Plot thickens over fate of Ideal and Astor cinemas

The future of the Ideal and Astor, two of the Greek capital’s historic movie theaters, looks uncertain amid speculation over the intentions of the owner of the buildings housing the cinemas, the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA). In a recent statement, EFKA allayed the concerns of cinema owners and audiences, saying that “no change of use is under consideration” for the venues. More recently, however, the organization filed an appeal with the Environment Ministry objecting to the use of the venues exclusively as cinemas, on the grounds that doing so would hinder the repair and operation of the buildings. 

