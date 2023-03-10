More than 1,000 ancient graves uncovered in Halkidiki

Tourism development may have overshadowed the archaeological wealth found on the peninsulas of Kassandra and Sithonia in Halkidiki, but thanks to it, one of the largest cemeteries in northern Greece has been uncovered. Over a thousand burials of different types and numerous findings have been unearthed in recent years on Sithonia’s Agios Ioannis coast. The excavation surveys (2018-19 and 2020) by Halkidiki and Mount Athos Antiquities Ephorate archaeologists Eleni Lambrothanasi, Despoina Vovoura and Charikleia Koromila revealed graves from the 10th to the 5th century BC when contractors began digging in the area, after the purchase of the property for the construction of a tourist unit. The burials include amphorae, burial cases, pit latrines and a sarcophagus that testify to the burial practices of the wider region of Halkidiki from the Iron Age to the early Classical period.

