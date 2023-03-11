Clearing Thessaloniki’s streets of abandoned motorcycles
As part of the ongoing effort to upgrade public spaces in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, local authorities have begun coordinated actions to remove mopeds and motorcycles that have been abandoned on streets and sidewalks not only in the center but in all neighborhoods. In the most recent operation, organized by the Cleaning and Recycling Departments of the Municipality of Thessaloniki, 24 motorcycles were removed on Friday from central points of the city and from key streets, such as Egnatia, Ethnikis Amynas, Vasileos Irakliou, Agia Sophia, Dodekanisos, Olympos and others. [ANA-MPA]