Canada’s Greek diaspora in focus

The Virtual Museum of Greek Immigration to Canada is the fruit of two years of research conducted by Immigrec, an interdisciplinary educational consortium made up of research teams from the universities of McGill, Simon Fraser and York in Canada and the University of Patras in Greece. The online portal, which was launched with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, offers immersive insight into the Greek-Canadian immigrant experience drawing on a wealth of audiovisual material. Researchers brought together archival material from public and private collections, while conducting 431 interviews with people who migrated to Canada between 1945 and 1975. Similar projects are in the pipeline featuring the Greek diaspora in the US, Germany, Australia and Africa.

