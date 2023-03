A street in the northern city of Thessaloniki was renamed on Tuesday in honor of Alkis Kampanos, a 19-year-old who was murdered on February 1, 2022 by a gang of youths in an attack that was connected to soccer fan rivalries. Anthimos Gazis Street, which was renamed Akis Kampanos Street by the municipality, is where the youth was violently beaten and fatally stabbed, while two of his friends were also injured.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy