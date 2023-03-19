IMAGES

Return of Parthenon fragments ‘affirms universal truth’

Acropolis Museum Director Nikolaos Stampolidis points to a sculpture of a horse’s head that is one of three fragments from the Parthenon frieze returned to Greece by the Vatican Museums in the form of a “donation” by Pope Francis to Archbishop Ieronymos. By making the donation as a spiritual leader rather than in his capacity as a head of state, the Pope, says Stampolidis, “is representing the world’s 1 billion or so Catholics and therefore affirms the universal truth for the unity of the monument.” The three fragments will be receiving their official welcome on Friday, with a special ceremony at the Acropolis Museum.

