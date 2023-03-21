Albanian PM presents his ‘Improvisations’
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (l) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attend the inauguration of an art exhibition of the former’s works at Zappeion Hall on Monday. Rama was in Athens for an unofficial visit to attend the opening of the exhibition, titled “Improvisations.” The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presents sculptures and ceramics and works in other mediums. It will be open to the public from Tuesday until March 31. Mitsotakis was to host a dinner at the Maximos Mansion on the occasion of the visit.