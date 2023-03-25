IMAGES

Greece marks Independence Day with student, military parades

Greece marks Independence Day with student, military parades

The annual student parade commemorating the start of Greece’s independence struggle from Ottoman rule took place in the center of Athens on Friday. Similar celebrations were held across the country. The armed forces will hold a parade on Saturday around Syntagma Square. It will be almost impossible to drive into the city center from 6 a.m. until the end of the military parade, as streets around Syntagma and Omonia squares will be closed. Greece’s newly acquired Marder combat vehicles from Germany and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will participate in the event for the first time, while the French-made Rafale fighters will return for a second year. [InTime News]

1821 Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fighter jets take part in military parade
IMAGES

Fighter jets take part in military parade

Greece celebrates Independence Day with military parade
IMAGES

Greece celebrates Independence Day with military parade

Greek workers protest outside French Embassy in Athens
IMAGES

Greek workers protest outside French Embassy in Athens

Five Greek projects short-listed for Innovation in Politics Awards
IMAGES

Five Greek projects short-listed for Innovation in Politics Awards

Albanian PM presents his ‘Improvisations’
IMAGES

Albanian PM presents his ‘Improvisations’

Return of Parthenon fragments ‘affirms universal truth’
IMAGES

Return of Parthenon fragments ‘affirms universal truth’