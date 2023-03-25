Greece marks Independence Day with student, military parades

The annual student parade commemorating the start of Greece’s independence struggle from Ottoman rule took place in the center of Athens on Friday. Similar celebrations were held across the country. The armed forces will hold a parade on Saturday around Syntagma Square. It will be almost impossible to drive into the city center from 6 a.m. until the end of the military parade, as streets around Syntagma and Omonia squares will be closed. Greece’s newly acquired Marder combat vehicles from Germany and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will participate in the event for the first time, while the French-made Rafale fighters will return for a second year. [InTime News]

