DIASPORA

Cultivating philhellenes of the future

A group of 17 students (pictured here in Meteora) from the US, India, Japan, Venezuela, Taiwan, Mexico and Kuwait earlier this month visited Greece on a 10-day educational tour that included visits to archaeological sites, museums and modern monuments as well as meetings with government officials and business leaders. The tour was organized by three students of Greek origin from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts. “By showing our fellow students the best, most dynamic part of our country, we are essentially investing in the future, in tomorrow’s philhellenes,” said Dimitris Papachristou, one of the organizers, whose family hails from a village near Livadeia in Viotia. The trip was funded by Greek diaspora members.

Education Travel

