‘Medea’ through Castorf’s perspective

The five lead actresses in this year’s “Medea” performance directed by Frank Castorf at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus as part of the Athens Festival: (l-r) Evdokia Roumelioti, Maria Nafpliotou, Sofia Kokkali, Angeliki Papoulia and Stefania Goulioti. The play staged by the German director based on Euripides’ “Medea” is expected to be one of the top artistic events of the year in Greece. Castorf, director of the Berlin Volksbuhne from 1992 to 2015, is one of the most important European directors. Having helped shape German theater over the previous 30 years with his “German style,” he is known for a deconstructive approach to the Classics. In Castorf’s Greek performance, Medea is embodied by five women. [Athens Festival]

