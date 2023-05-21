Indiana Jones in search of the Antikythera Mechanism

In the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial, the Antikythera Mechanism, created by ancient Greek scientist Archimedes in the 3rd century BC that can change the course of history. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” begins by taking the audience back in time to 1944, when the hero is trying to rescue the Antikythera Mechanism, at least a part of it, from the hands of a mad Nazi scientist (Mads Mikkelsen). Twenty-five years later, in the late 1960s, Professor Jones resumes the search, accompanied by his goddaughter.

