IMAGES

Indiana Jones in search of the Antikythera Mechanism

Indiana Jones in search of the Antikythera Mechanism

In the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary dial, the Antikythera Mechanism, created by ancient Greek scientist Archimedes in the 3rd century BC that can change the course of history. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” begins by taking the audience back in time to 1944, when the hero is trying to rescue the Antikythera Mechanism, at least a part of it, from the hands of a mad Nazi scientist (Mads Mikkelsen). Twenty-five years later, in the late 1960s, Professor Jones resumes the search, accompanied by his goddaughter.

Film Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 
IMAGES

Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 

Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity
IMAGES

Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity

Amphipolis Tomb opens for scientists, researchers
IMAGES

Amphipolis Tomb opens for scientists, researchers

Ancient textiles draw archaeologists’ interest
IMAGES

Ancient textiles draw archaeologists’ interest

Return of Parthenon fragments ‘affirms universal truth’
IMAGES

Return of Parthenon fragments ‘affirms universal truth’

More than 1,000 ancient graves uncovered in Halkidiki
IMAGES

More than 1,000 ancient graves uncovered in Halkidiki