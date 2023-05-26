Smooth transition as caretaker PM Sarmas takes charge

Outgoing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) departs from the Maximos Mansion while caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas observes following a handover ceremony in Athens Thursday. Sarmas, who was earlier sworn in at the Presidential Mansion, will now guide Greece through the June 25 election. ‘I wish you good luck in your duties, and I am always available,’ Mitsotakis told him. Sarmas, a senior judge, responded by affirming his sole responsibility to organize the elections and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the executive and the state. ‘Until the rightful successor arrives in this building,’ he added. [AP]