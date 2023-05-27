The unknown inhabitants of archaeological sites

A team of 48 scientists from seven universities and research institutions have begun identifying and recording the many different species of plants and animals that have taken refuge in archaeological sites such as Delos (photo), the Ancient Agora in Athens, Epidaurus and Acrocorinth. Thanks to their special protection conditions, the ruins provide shelter to a multitude of life forms. The scientists will conduct 474 days of ground research and 80 days of laboratory analysis. The research is taking place at 20 archaeological sites all over Greece and is the result of a partnership of the ministries of Culture and Environment with the University of Athens and funded by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA).

