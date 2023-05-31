IMAGES

Ivanka gets in line for the Acropolis

The daughter of former US president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner hailed their visit to the Acropolis in a social media post on Tuesday. The iconic ancient Greek monument receives thousands of visitors a day, with long queues being reported since early this year. The Ministry of Culture plans to deal with this phenomenon with the introduction of slots. The plan is reportedly in its final stages of development and is likely to be implemented in June, to be tested on individual visitors and later applied to large groups. The slots will be displayed as the electronic ticket is issued so visitors can book a certain time. It remains to be clarified whether the slots will be for one or two hours. [Instagram]

Tourism

